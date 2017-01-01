E-commerce for creators

Features
Open your store for free and start selling within minutes. Sellfy handles everything from your product hosting, payments to secure checkout and content delivery to end customers.

Customize

Easily customize the look and feel of your store. Match your existing brand and be consistent on your social media website and store.

Sell anywhere

Use Sellfy to sell directly to your audience. Whether it's Facebook, Youtube, Soundcloud or your own website - just add a purchase link or embed "Buy now" buttons to start selling.

Grow your sales with our built-in marketing tools

Email marketing

Reach a segment of your customers with our email marketing tool. Send upselling offers, product updates and more.

Discount codes

Use discounts to give special prices to your favourite customers and track the performance of promotional campaigns.

Pay what you want

Let buyers name a fair price for your product. Accept all donations with the ability to set a minimum accepted sum.

What our customers are saying

Making 5-figures for the first time with Sellfy really helped me fulfil my filmmaking dreams! I never imagined that filmmaking and photography presets are so asked!

Christian Mate Grab

Filmmaker / Photographer

The sales pages for each product on Sellfy are excellent! It’s very easy to create a product here without a website and linking the sale page in a YouTube video, Facebook post, etc.

Bejamin Lambinet

Graphic designer

Sellfy made selling online extremely easy and straightforward, there’s no hassle and your products take literally minutes to set up. With impressive sales and very reasonable fees, I’ve had nothing but good fortune with them.

Anthony James

Illustrator / Typographer

I was surprised how fast and easy it was to start my business with Sellfy. Now I can focus completely on creation of new and beautiful products, expanding my range of goods and giving support to my costumers but leave the financial and delivery part to Sellfy.

Holger Wurst

Graphic designer

